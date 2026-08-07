Pakistan-Turkey-Saudi Pact: Why It Matters To India
Saudi Arabia has maintained that the agreement is more for deterrence and not a "military axis".
Published : August 7, 2026 at 11:22 PM IST
New Delhi: A defence agreement between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey underlines Islamabad's growing role in the Gulf's security architecture, a development that is being closely watched by India, which has multiple stakes in the region.
The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, signed in the Saudi city of Mecca at a meeting on Friday between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif, said an armed attack on any one of the countries would be regarded as an attack on all.
A joint statement said the agreement is “intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression, and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three states shall be regarded as an attack against them all.”
It further said that it "provides for the enhancement of all aspects of defence cooperation among the three states.”
The full details of the agreement are unknown, including whether the three countries will launch coordinated military campaigns during a crisis or whether this is a formal military bloc.
What it does do is build on Pakistan's existing partnership with Saudi Arabia to include Turkey and deepens Pakistan's security engagement in the region, where India has multiple stakes, from deep energy links to a large diaspora to investment and trade links.
India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated that India is "closely following" the signing of the deal between the three countries.
Multiple conflicts have plagued West Asia. The Iran conflict has seen Tehran launch attacks on Arab countries that host US military assets and energy infrastructure in response to US and Israeli strikes.
Saudi Arabia has been pulled into the conflict, exchanging strikes with Yemen's Houthis and Iraq-based militias, groups which are closely aligned to Iran. The Houthis have also disrupted shipping in the Red Sea, targeting Saudi oil tankers.
The agreement comes at a time of uncertainty over the regional security architecture, where the US has not been able to fully protect countries against Iranian strikes.
This has led to countries like Saudi Arabia, which have relied on Washington, to strengthen their own defence capabilities and diversify security arrangements.
Saudi Arabia, which has deep pockets, has turned to Pakistan, with which it has long-standing military cooperation. While Turkey is a regional military power with a defence industrial base and the second largest Army in NATO, of which it is a member.
Still, Saudi Arabia has maintained that the agreement is more for deterrence and not a "military axis".
It does "not come at the expense of the Kingdom’s strategic and strong relations at the Gulf, Arab, and international levels," a Saudi statement said.
“The agreement does not represent any orientation toward building a military axis or sectarian/religious bloc, and it is not linked to nuclear endeavours or an arms race, but rather to building sustainable self-reliant capabilities,” the statement added.
Similarly, the Turkish presidency’s communications director, Burhanettin Duran, on X said the agreement is not aimed at any particular country and would strengthen the shared security and collective deterrence of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye.
Analysts said that the pact is a fallout of the conflict in the region and of how countries were increasingly taking security matters into their own hands.
West Asia expert and former diplomat Talmiz Ahmad said that it was significant that the deal had been signed in Mecca, Islam’s holiest city.
"It's early days. It is a very significant development in the context of conflicts raging in West Asia. The fact that it had been signed in Mecca gives the agreement a very obvious Islamic symbolic value. Such an Islamic military agreement has not occurred in recent times. It could expand in terms of its membership," he said.
"Whether this is a NATO-type agreement or not, it's a long way to go; as of now, the symbolic value is more important than the content. Because the content is not known."
The agreement has been compared to NATO because of the element of collective defence.
It remains to be seen how defence cooperation between the three countries evolves and whether this goes beyond formalisation of existing defence cooperation.
The agreement gives Pakistan deeper engagement in the region where it emerged as a mediator between the United States and Iran and helped facilitate back channel talks.
Last year, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, which also mentions that an attack on one country would be treated as an attack on the other
Kuwait, which has a defence cooperation agreement that includes joint exercises and training with Pakistan, is also reportedly exploring a wider partnership with Pakistan.
Seeing the agreement as a formalisation of existing defence cooperation between the countries, analysts said that these developments would not directly impact India.
Even though Turkey's close friendship with Pakistan has been a source of tension for India, India has wide-ranging ties with Saudi Arabia.
"Saudi Arabia has good relations with India. This is basically to ensure the security architecture of Saudi Arabia to ensure that no outside power should try to transgress their skies," said former Indian diplomat Zikrur Rahman.
Still, the concern for India is how this translates into diplomatic leverage for Pakistan in the region and whether that could in any way impact Indian interests.
India's ties with the Gulf countries are critical to India's economic stability and strategic reach. While India has been diversifying its energy imports, steady oil and gas flows from the Gulf countries remain critical to India's energy security. India also has a large diaspora of 8.9 to 9.1 million people in the region.
India also has defence and maritime cooperation with countries on a bilateral level. It has a Strategic Defence Partnership Framework with the United Arab Emirates.
But the recent developments, analysts noted, make it important for India to further step up its engagement as the Iran conflict brings in massive changes to the region, noted analysts.
"We also have influence of our own, particularly with Oman and UAE," noted Rahman.
But he added: "The concern is Pakistan's influence in the Gulf is increasing."