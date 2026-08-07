ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan-Turkey-Saudi Pact: Why It Matters To India

From left, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pose after signing a trilateral defence agreement in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Friday. ( AP )

New Delhi: A defence agreement between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey underlines Islamabad's growing role in the Gulf's security architecture, a development that is being closely watched by India, which has multiple stakes in the region.

The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, signed in the Saudi city of Mecca at a meeting on Friday between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif, said an armed attack on any one of the countries would be regarded as an attack on all.

A joint statement said the agreement is “intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression, and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three states shall be regarded as an attack against them all.”

It further said that it "provides for the enhancement of all aspects of defence cooperation among the three states.”

The full details of the agreement are unknown, including whether the three countries will launch coordinated military campaigns during a crisis or whether this is a formal military bloc.

What it does do is build on Pakistan's existing partnership with Saudi Arabia to include Turkey and deepens Pakistan's security engagement in the region, where India has multiple stakes, from deep energy links to a large diaspora to investment and trade links.

India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated that India is "closely following" the signing of the deal between the three countries.

Multiple conflicts have plagued West Asia. The Iran conflict has seen Tehran launch attacks on Arab countries that host US military assets and energy infrastructure in response to US and Israeli strikes.

Saudi Arabia has been pulled into the conflict, exchanging strikes with Yemen's Houthis and Iraq-based militias, groups which are closely aligned to Iran. The Houthis have also disrupted shipping in the Red Sea, targeting Saudi oil tankers.

The agreement comes at a time of uncertainty over the regional security architecture, where the US has not been able to fully protect countries against Iranian strikes.

This has led to countries like Saudi Arabia, which have relied on Washington, to strengthen their own defence capabilities and diversify security arrangements.

Saudi Arabia, which has deep pockets, has turned to Pakistan, with which it has long-standing military cooperation. While Turkey is a regional military power with a defence industrial base and the second largest Army in NATO, of which it is a member.

Still, Saudi Arabia has maintained that the agreement is more for deterrence and not a "military axis".

It does "not come at the expense of the Kingdom’s strategic and strong relations at the Gulf, Arab, and international levels," a Saudi statement said.

“The agreement does not represent any orientation toward building a military axis or sectarian/religious bloc, and it is not linked to nuclear endeavours or an arms race, but rather to building sustainable self-reliant capabilities,” the statement added.

Similarly, the Turkish presidency’s communications director, Burhanettin Duran, on X said the agreement is not aimed at any particular country and would strengthen the shared security and collective deterrence of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye.

Analysts said that the pact is a fallout of the conflict in the region and of how countries were increasingly taking security matters into their own hands.