ETV Bharat / international

Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia To Hold Talks After Houthi Attacks

Members of Iran's Basij paramilitary force ride through the landmark Azadi Square as they take part in the Jan-Fada ("Those willing to sacrifice their lives") motorcycle rally in Tehran on September 25, 2026 ( AFP )

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan will hold chief of staff talks to support the kingdom, Riyadh said in a statement on Friday, as Yemen's Houthis ramp up attacks on the world's top crude exporter. The Iran-backed group has escalated its attacks on the kingdom since July, ending a years-long truce and declaring a maritime blockade, hitting Saudi targets and seizing Yemen's entire Red Sea coast as they seek to stifle Saudi oil exports.

Turkey's chief of general staff will travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday to attend the meeting, the Turkish defence ministry said in a statement. It was unclear whether the meeting would be held the same day.

The announcement came after Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met in New York on Thursday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting "addressed ongoing arrangements for an urgent meeting of the Chiefs of Staff of the three countries to discuss ways to support the Kingdom in accordance with the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement," the statement shared by official Saudi news agency SPA said.