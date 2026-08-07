Turkey, Pakistan And Saudi Arabia Sign Defence Pact
The agreement was signed during a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif.
By AFP
Published : August 7, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST|
Updated : August 7, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan were set to sign a joint defence agreement on Friday, sources told AFP, amid violence in the region from Houthi attacks and the US-Iran war. Riyadh is looking to strengthen its security ties against the backdrop of war between the United States and Iran, which has drawn in surrounding nations and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea.
The war has emboldened Iran and its Houthi allies in Yemen, both of which have attacked Saudi Arabia, while analysts say Washington is now seen as an increasingly unreliable partner. Since the onset of the war, Saudi Arabia has grown closer to Turkey, Egypt and Pakistan, which have been pushing for mediation and a resolution to the conflict.
The deal also comes as a truce between Riyadh and the Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen has broken down, with the Houthis launching attacks on Saudi soil and declaring a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia, which they have attempted to enforce by attacking Saudi tankers.
🔈 PR No. 2️⃣0️⃣4️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) August 7, 2026
Makkah Al-Mukarramah Summit for Joint Defence
🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mIzASADmau
A source close to the Saudi military and government told AFP that although the deal between Riyadh, Ankara and Islamabad had been under discussion for a long time, "the latest developments in the region expedite it". A second source close to Saudi officials confirmed on condition of anonymity that the agreement would be signed on Friday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the Red Sea city of Jeddah on Friday, Saudi media reported, where he is due to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Sharif and Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir have also arrived in the kingdom, with Islamabad's information ministry saying on Friday they performed a pilgrimage to Mecca. "Although taking place against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Gulf, the visit will carry significance beyond the immediate crisis and short-term considerations," Pakistani foreign ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi said on Thursday.
Renewed Houthi attacks
The three countries have been the subject of months of speculation about a possible strategic alliance. Pakistan has sought to mediate efforts to end the US-Iran war, while Turkey has played a diplomatic role in negotiations aimed at ending the war in Gaza.
Saudi Arabia and Pakistan had already announced a joint defence pact in 2025, a move that drew attention because Pakistan is the Muslim world's only nuclear-armed state. The deal also comes as Riyadh deals with renewed attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have announced an accompanying blockade of Saudi ports.
The Houthis, backed by Iran, have added pressure to Gulf energy exporters who are already under strain from Tehran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, by threatening Red Sea shipping -- another key route for oil exports. The rebels control the Yemeni capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, and have been battling Saudi-backed government troops in the country's south for more than a decade.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition in support of Yemen's internationally recognised government against the Houthis since 2015. A truce was agreed four years ago which largely held until hostilities broke out again in recent weeks.
On Thursday the Houthis killed at least 58 Yemeni government troops in missile and drone attacks, a military source said, in one of the deadliest days in the conflict for years. Yemen's civil war has killed hundreds of thousands of people and triggered a major humanitarian crisis.
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