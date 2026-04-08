ETV Bharat / international

Turkey Detains 9 Over Attack Outside The Israeli Consulate In Istanbul

Turkish police secure the area after a gunmen attack at a building housing the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. ( AP )

Istanbul: Turkish authorities have detained nine people as part of an investigation into an attack on police outside a building housing the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul that left one assailant dead, Turkey's state-run news agency reported Wednesday.

Two other assailants were wounded and captured during Tuesday's shootout in the city's financial and business district, while two police officers sustained slight injuries, officials said.

Israel had withdrawn its diplomats from Turkey over security concerns and deteriorating relations with Ankara shortly after the start of the war in Gaza, and officials said the consulate was closed at the time of the attack.