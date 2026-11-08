ETV Bharat / international

Turkey's COP31 Message: Electrify, Recycle, Don't Mention Coal

This photograph taken on November 6, 2026 shows the logo of the 2026 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) at Antalya airport. ( AFP )

Istanbul: As the COP31 climate summit approaches, host nation Turkey is putting electrification front and centre, touting its renewables boom while pushing its Zero Waste agenda as a way to reduce methane emissions.

But local environmental campaigners say it sidesteps the "elephant in the room" of Turkey's ongoing reliance on coal and obscures the fact it has effectively become "Europe's dumping ground" for plastic waste. When the UN summit opens Monday in Antalya, COP31 President Murat Kurum, who is also Turkey's environment minister, will be pushing Ankara's flagship initiative to make electricity account for 35 percent of global energy demand by 2035.

The non-binding "35 by 35" target is key to a 10-point Action Agenda that Turkey says will speed up the shift to renewables while shoring up energy security. "This year's energy crisis has shocked us ... everyone now understands that energy that you import is energy that you do not control. Electrification is the answer. It protects communities from volatile global markets and cuts emissions," Kurum said on Thursday.

COP31's aim is "to usher in the age of electricity", he said.

Renewable energy drive

Turkey has made huge advances in renewables infrastructure in recent years, with Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar on Thursday unveiling an ambitious $500-billion roadmap to electrify its economy and expand its installed wind and solar capacity fourfold to 175 gigawatts.

Yet with a third of its electricity derived from coal, no date for phasing it out and plans to expand two existing coal-fired power plants alongside its electrification drive, COP31 will be a test for Turkey's climate leadership, campaigners say. "What electrification should do is end the dependency on fossil fuels. That should be the ultimate goal," said Emel Turker Alpay, an energy campaigner with Greenpeace Turkey.

She warned the "35 by 35" target did not specify electricity should be generated by clean energy -- the only way to deliver climate benefits. "The most important thing would be a commitment to no new coal in Turkey and giving a date for starting a just transition away from fossil fuels," she told AFP.

Unlike last year's host Brazil, which put emissions reductions at the heart of its COP agenda, Turkey has largely avoided debate over fossil fuel phase-out, with Bayraktar saying an exit from coal would depend on Turkey ramping up its nuclear power production. Turkey's first nuclear plant is due to come online by the year's end, with plans to set up two more.

'Weak' climate targets