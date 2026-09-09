ETV Bharat / international

Tung Chee-Hwa, Hong Kong's First Post-Colonial Leader, Dies At Age 89

Hong Kong Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa stands to acknowledge the applause of his colleagues after he was named a vice chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) during a closing ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 12, 2005 ( AP )

Hong Kong: Hong Kong ’s first post-colonial leader, Tung Chee-hwa, who struggled to cope with an Asian financial crisis and growing protests for democracy in the early years under Chinese rule, died Tuesday at age 89. His office said in a statement that Tung passed away peacefully in the presence of his family members. Chinese official news agency Xinhua reported Wednesday that he died of an unspecified illness.

Tung, a shipping tycoon, had little political experience before a panel of pro-Beijing elites picked him to be the first leader of the southern Chinese territory after the end of British colonial rule in 1997.

Many believe Beijing perceived Tung as a loyalist who would obey the Communist leadership’s edicts. He was also seen as beholden to Beijing because China’s state-run banks helped rescue his family’s ailing shipping company — Orient Overseas Container Line — during a global slump in the 1980s.

The early years after the handover were sensitive. The “one country, two systems” formula, in which Hong Kong was supposed to maintain civil liberties and other remnants of its British past while Beijing had the final say on issues such as political change, was still untested.

Tung was praised for his work ethic, even nicknamed “7-11” because of his reputation for long workdays, but his clumsy political skills and perceived indecisiveness as major crises mounted eroded his popularity and led to a less flattering nickname, “Old Dumb Tung.”

Shortly after Tung took office in 1997, Hong Kong was hit by bird flu — the first known cases of the virus in humans. The wealthy city’s economy was also battered by a financial crisis that swept across Asia.

Tung’s response to the two crises was widely criticized and his deep distrust of the media hindered his ability to improve his image. He was also prone to policy gaffes that made him the butt of jokes. Despite his rocky first term, Tung was reelected unopposed by the pro-Beijing electoral committee in 2002.

A year later, Tung faced another serious test when SARS — severe acute respiratory syndrome — hit Hong Kong, killing nearly 300 people and devastating the economy. Tung’s government was accused of a sloppy, sluggish response.

Later in 2003, Tung gained more critics by proposing an anti-subversion law, locally known as Article 23 legislation. Many saw it as a threat to civil liberties, and an estimated half million people joined a street march against it. The government later scrapped the legislation.

Hong Kongers held another massive protest in 2004 to demand direct elections for the city’s leader and the entire legislature. Tung sided with China’s communist leaders, who rejected it, and the rally became an annual event for pro-democracy supporters for years.