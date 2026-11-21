ETV Bharat / international

Trying To Save Deer, Telangana Youth Dies In US Road Accident Days After Securing Job

Telangana youth Sai Teja dies in US road accident ( Special Arrangement )

Nalgonda: A young man from Telangana's Nalgonda district who had recently secured a job in the United States, has died in a road accident while trying to save a deer in the country's New York city.

The deceased has been identified as Sai Teja. It is understood that on Wednesday night, Teja was driving on a highway when a deer suddenly appeared on the road. In order to save the animal, Teja applied the brakes leading to an abrupt halt. A cargo van approaching from behind collided violently with Teja's stationary car even as two other vehicles also crashed into the cargo van.

Due to the impact of the collision, Teja died on the spot, while another person traveling in the same car sustained severe injuries. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors stated that his condition is critical. Two other individuals, who were traveling in vehicles that also collided with the cargo van during the accident, sustained minor injuries. Local authorities have confirmed the incident. Telangana youth Sai Teja dies in US road accident (Special Arrangement) Teja, who had gone to the US for higher studies, had secured a job there barely a week ago, a milestone that brought great joy to his family and relatives back home in Nalgonda. His parents had high hopes for their son’s future.