ETV Bharat / international

Trump's Pick For Navy Secretary Acknowledges The Iran War Is Straining Military Resources

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on his nomination as Secretary of the Navy, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, on Capitol Hill in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump's pick to lead the U.S. Navy acknowledged the strain of the Iran war as senators from both political parties pressed him at his confirmation hearing Tuesday about the impact of long ship deployments on sailors, drawdowns to stockpiles of advanced weapons and resources being shifted away from countering China.

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, a Trump loyalist and combat veteran, is seeking the permanent top civilian job during a particularly volatile time in Washington. He also faces the extra hurdle of needing a waiver from Congress, because he left active-duty service less than seven years ago.

“This war, again, I know it’s a strain on our Navy,” Cao told the Senate Armed Services Committee, but he insisted that “it’s really set China back on their heels” to see all the military services work together.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, grilled Cao on the costs of the Iran war, noting that independent estimates or media reports say the naval blockade on Iranian shipping costs about $32.5 million a day and Iranian strikes on the Navy's regional headquarters in Bahrain did at least $400 million in damage.

Cao confirmed the figure for the blockade but said he could not offer a full damage assessment in Bahrain because “it’s a nonpermissive area for us to go," despite telling a reporter months ago that Iran “blew the hell out of Bahrain."

The hearing offered a rare opportunity to question a top military leader publicly about the Iran war and other issues. It follows recent firings of Navy officials and a failed impeachment attempt in the House against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, partly over his handling of the 8-month-old conflict. Republicans lost the House and Senate in the midterm elections, which were widely seen as a repudiation of the war and will put Democrats in control of Congress in January.

Cao faces questions over living conditions and mental health during long deployments

Cao was asked to address concerns that lawmakers have raised over living conditions aboard warships deployed to the Middle East and sailors' mental health, following reports of crew stress and supply shortages on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and other ships. The Lincoln endured a record-breaking deployment supporting the Iran war before returning to its homeport of San Diego in October.

Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, noted that the “incredibly challenging deployments” take a toll on sailors and their families.

Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat from Arizona, said his office had received “reports of not enough food and inadequate basic necessities” from other warships that are now deployed. “One parent told us that there’s their kid, lost more than 45 pounds in six months because of a lack of food,” Kelly said.

Cao said he was focused on sailors' welfare but argued that sailors going hungry was "like my kids opening up the refrigerator door and saying there’s nothing to eat in here.” When asked about suicide attempts aboard the ships, Cao told Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, that what he saw "as eight suicide attempts, I see as eight suicide mitigations.”

Cao says the Navy is making progress on munitions

The conflict with Iran has strained U.S. stockpiles of air defense interceptors as well as other missiles such as the Navy's Tomahawk cruise missile, which can be fired offshore by a ship but safely strike targets hundreds of miles inland.

GOP Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska pointed to concerns about the dwindling munition stockpiles, while fellow Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa also noted the strain to Navy resources of maintaining the blockade on Iranian shipping.

Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the committee’s ranking Democrat, said in his opening remarks that “the munitions expended and damage sustained from Operation Epic Fury alone will take years to recover.”