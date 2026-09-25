ETV Bharat / international

Trump, Xi Review Bilateral Ties, Vow To Chart Future Course Over Common Interests

President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping walk in the Grand Foyer of the White House during a State Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump has said that the US and China have "never gotten along better" as he reviewed bilateral ties with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. He asserted that the two countries can continue to build a relationship that promotes prosperity and security for future generations.

Trump accorded a grand welcome, complete with military honours and a flyover by fighter jets, to Xi on Thursday at the White House, followed by a meeting in the Oval Office that lasted over two hours.

At the state dinner in the East Room of the White House, Trump and Xi raised a toast to the countries' relationship. "Americans and Chinese have always exchanged goods, knowledge, customs, and ideas. This has been the foundation of commerce and mutual respect between our countries, and together we can continue to build a relationship that promotes prosperity and security for future generations," Trump said.

In his remarks, Xi said that China-US relations have come to another historical juncture. "Today, President Trump and I had sincere and in-depth exchanges, and reached common understanding on many issues. This has added new substance to the constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability and provided new strategic guidance for China-US relations," he said.

Both leaders referred to historic ties between the US and China with Trump recalling the visit of first Chinese diplomats to Boston 158 years ago. Xi reciprocated by recalling George Washington's vast collection of Chinese porcelain and the cooperation between the two countries in the Second World War.

Xi also touched upon former Chinese president Mao Zedong and ex-US president Richard Nixon's efforts to normalise Sino-US relations. "Today, Sino-US relations are at a new historical starting point," Xi said, referring to Trump's pledge to make America great again and China's commitment to achieving great national rejuvenation.

At the White House, the three-course dinner was a lavish blend of American ingredients with Chinese influence, showcasing the culinary traditions of both nations. Trump gifted Xi the statue of a bald eagle, a national emblem, amid applause from the 134 guests, including tech tycoons, senior government officials and ministers from the delegations of the two nations.