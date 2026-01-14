ETV Bharat / international

Trump Warns Of 'Very Strong Action' If Iran Hangs Protesters

An Anti-Iranian regime protester burns a photo depicting Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran, during a gathering outside the US Consulate in Milan, on January 13, 2026 ( AFP )

Paris: US President Donald Trump warned Tuesday of unspecified "very strong action" against Iran if its authorities go ahead with the threatened hanging of some protesters, as international outrage grew over a crackdown that one rights group said has likely killed thousands.

Iranian authorities insisted they had regained control of the country after successive nights of mass protests nationwide since Thursday, which have posed one of the biggest challenges to the clerical leadership since it came to power in the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Rights groups accuse the government of fatally shooting protesters and masking the scale of the crackdown with an internet blackout that has now surpassed the five-day mark.

Trump -- who earlier told the protesters in Iran that "help is on its way" -- told CBS News that the United States would act if Iran began hanging protesters, after Tehran prosecutors said Iranian authorities would press capital charges of "moharebeh", or "waging war against God", against some suspects arrested over recent demonstrations.

"We will take very strong action if they do such a thing," said the American leader, who has repeatedly threatened Iran with military intervention. "When they start killing thousands of people -- and now you're telling me about hanging. We'll see how that's going to work out for them," Trump said.

New videos on social media, whose location AFP verified, showed bodies lined up in the Kahrizak morgue just south of the Iranian capital, with the corpses wrapped in black bags and distraught relatives searching for loved ones.

International phone links were restored on Tuesday, but only for outgoing calls, according to an AFP journalist, and the quality remained spotty, with frequent interruptions.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform urge Iranians to "KEEP PROTESTING", adding: "I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY." It was not immediately clear what meetings he was referring to or what the nature of the help would be.

'In the thousands'

Europan nations also signalled their anger over the crackdown, with France, Germany and the United Kingdom among the countries that summoned their Iranian ambassadors, as did the European Union. "The rising number of casualties in Iran is horrifying," said EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, vowing further sanctions against those responsible.

The Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR) said it had confirmed 734 people killed during the protests, including nine minors, but warned the death toll was likely far higher.