Trump Warns Iran Boats Breaching US Blockade Will Be 'Wliminated'
Trump said US forces would destroy any Iranian "fast attack ships" that approach the American naval blockade of Iranian ports
By AFP
Published : April 13, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Washington: President Donald Trump said US forces would destroy any Iranian "fast attack ships" that approach the American naval blockade of Iranian ports that came into effect on Monday.
"Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED," Trump said on his Truth Social network, adding that the rest of Iran's navy had been "completely obliterated."
The US military would be "using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea," the president said, referring to air strikes on alleged narcotics boats off the coast of Venezuela.
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