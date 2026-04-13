ETV Bharat / international

Trump Warns Iran Boats Breaching US Blockade Will Be 'Wliminated'

Washington: President Donald Trump said US forces would destroy any Iranian "fast attack ships" that approach the American naval blockade of Iranian ports that came into effect on Monday.

"Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED," Trump said on his Truth Social network, adding that the rest of Iran's navy had been "completely obliterated."