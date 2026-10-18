ETV Bharat / international

Trump Wants 60 Days To 'Analyze' Impact Of Russia Sanctions Law On Global Economy: Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the press on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting in Pasay, Philippines. ( AP )

Washington: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that President Donald Trump's waiver of sweeping sanctions and tariffs on Russia would be a 60-day pause to "analyse" their impact on the global economy.

"The president wants to take the 60-day period of time to sort of analyse what imposing both sanctions and tariffs will mean to the global economy and even to the US economy," Rubio said, noting that the economic restrictions involved a number of countries, not just Russia.

He said various conflicts were impacting global energy prices, including the US war on Iran and attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthis. "These conflicts around the world are starting to crash into each other, and they're having an impact not just on global oil and diesel prices" but on economies as well, he said.

US lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle have sharply criticised Trump after he signed an executive order Friday that waived sweeping sanctions and tariffs targeting Russia -- measures adopted by Congress last month.

The law passed in September, and signed by Trump, included sanctions targeting Russian officials, oligarchs and financial institutions, and provided Trump with the authority to impose sanctions on major buyers of Russian oil and gas.

The idea was to cut off sources of funding to supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as his war on Ukraine. But late Friday, two days before the law was due to take effect, Trump exempted Russia from those economic restrictions.

"Beyond irresponsible," Republican Senator Thom Tillis, a frequent Trump critic who will leave office in January, said in a post on X. "If the President wants to actually bring down energy prices, he can do it by solving the Iran problem, not by doing a solid for Vladimir Putin."