Trump Upbeat On Ukraine Deal As US Offers 'NATO-Like' Security

Washington:US President Donald Trump insisted Monday that a deal to end the Ukraine war was closer than ever, after Washington said it offered Kyiv NATO-like security guarantees and voiced confidence Moscow would accept.

Trump said he had "very long and very good" talks with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of NATO and European countries including Britain, France and Germany.

"We're trying to get it done, and I think we're closer now," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about talks in recent days between US officials, Zelensky and the Europeans in Berlin.

"We had numerous conversations with President Putin of Russia, and I think we're closer now than we have been ever, and we'll see what we can do."

Asked if he had recently spoken directly to Vladimir Putin, Trump replied "yeah, I have," but did not give any details.

But Trump appeared to suggest that in exchange for security guarantees, Ukraine must agree to give Russia the parts of the eastern Donbas region that Kyiv still holds -- something Zelensky has previously ruled out.

"Well, they've already lost the territory, to be honest," he said when asked what incentive Ukraine would have to give up land.

Trump said Europe -- which has again proposed a multinational peacekeeping force despite Russia's opposition -- would be a "big part" of any security guarantee.

Russia, whose full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, has yet to react to the proposal being thrashed out by the US, Ukrainian and European officials during hours of talks in Berlin.

'Article Five like'