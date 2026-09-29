ETV Bharat / international

Trump Unveils Essar's New Steel Plant In Iowa

Mesabi Metallics Chairman Rewant Ruia speaks as President Donald Trump, from right, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Essar Capital Director Prashant Ruia and Mesabi Metallics CEO Joe Broking listen in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled Essar Group’s plans to build a massive steel plant in Iowa, at an investment of USD 15 billion. Trump made the announcement in the Oval Office with Essar Group co-founder Ravi Ruia and his son Rewant by his side.

"Today, we're thrilled to announce that Mesabi Metallics will be building the largest steel plant in American history in the great state of Iowa," Trump said. Essar Group's Mesabi Metallics chairman Rewant Ruia thanked Trump “for bringing back the importance of building things in America.”

Mesabi Metallics is building the plant with the aim of starting production by 2030, a White House official said. The facility is expected to produce 10 million tonnes of steel a year and create as many as 1,750 permanent jobs in the state, the official said.

The plant will use iron ore from a new mine that the company invested USD 2.5 billion to build in Minnesota. The mine will produce about 7.5 million tonnes of iron per year and create about 350 jobs in the state, the White House official said, noting that it will be the first new iron mine in the US in 50 years.