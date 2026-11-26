Trump, Undettered By Midterm Election Defeat, Pressures India To Clinch Trade Deal As US Tariff Offensive Continues
With the US remaining India's biggest export market, this means continued uncertainty for India.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The latest US tariff announcement against 14 countries, including India, which faces up to 25 per cent tariffs on exports, is the surest sign that US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy will remain centred on using tariffs to pressure allies and rivals alike.
Any expectations in India that Trump, after his party's midterm election defeat, with tariffs among a clutch of unpopular economic policies, would temper his trade policy were dashed.
What this means is that despite the midterm loss, he will continue to aggressively follow his foreign and trade policies for the remainder of his presidency. While his tariff policy injects unpredictability into global trade, his objective is clearly to protect American manufacturing, push for greater access for American firms, seek concessions beyond trade through tariffs and reduce dependence on China-dominated supply chains.
With the US remaining India's biggest export market, this could even translate into two more years of uncertainty for India if Trump decides to continue using tariffs as a geopolitical tool.
Why the US imposed tariffs on India amid trade negotiations
Days after Trump extolled the importance of US ties with India during the Quad meeting in the Philippines, the US Trade Representative (USTR) charged India with "unreasonable acts, policies, and practices" and accused India of "reducing commercial opportunities for U.S. producers and exporters in India and third-country markets" and "harming the US economy by contributing to lost production, exports, jobs, and investment in the US manufacturing sector."
The latest tariff, imposed under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, is seen as another route for Trump to pursue his tariff policy after the Supreme Court struck down the 2025 reciprocal and emergency tariff in February. In June, the Trump administration imposed a 12.5 per cent tariff, which it later revised to 10 per cent, on India after a Section 301 investigation into forced labour.
Now, India is among 14 economies against which the US has slapped tariffs, including China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh and Japan.
For decades, foreign governments have created, sustained, or contributed to structural excess capacity and production by pursuing industrial strategies built on wage suppression, illegal subsidies, non-market inputs, and other market-distorting practices. Today, after lengthy investigations, Ambassador Greer has determined that the acts, policies, and practices of various economies designed to artificially support manufacturing exports are unreasonable and burden or restrict U.S. commerce and has proposed responsive action. To submit public comments regarding today’s proposed action, click here: https://t.co/NYYzi5TSQj— United States Trade Representative (@USTradeRep) November 25, 2026
For India, the USTR named specific sectors where it claimed India had harmed the US economy. This included pharmaceuticals and medical devices, steel, solar, and information and communications technology.
In the pharma sector, for instance, the USTR report cited Indian industry estimates that India now supplies roughly one-third of its pharmaceutical exports to the United States, which accounts for up to 47 per cent of all generic prescriptions and 61 per cent of generic solid oral drugs in the United States. It noted that India remains dependent on many active pharmaceutical ingredients and bulk drug ingredients from China, leading the USTR to conclude that excess supply undercuts market competition. India has denied this is the case.
The new tariffs come as India and the US are close to clinching a trade agreement. Sources said the effort remains to ensure India is not disadvantaged by its competitors in the American market, even as technical details are being finalised.
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has pushed back, denying US claims that India is responsible for structural excess capacity in any sector. Highlighting that India would continue to work closely with the US to conclude the trade deal, it noted that India's position is that "any trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of these negotiations."
Pressure tactic to push India to sign trade deal
With this tariff announcement, Washington has also ratcheted up pressure on India to quickly conclude the trade agreement. The USTR also said in its determination that the tariff would be reduced to 17 per cent once the two countries finalised the trade agreement. Negotiations have continued beyond the initial October deadline as India has pushed back against American desire to access India's sensitive and protected sectors like agriculture and dairy.
Trump remains keen to push through the deal as it would further open up a growing market to American firms, with India also critical to the US strategy to diversify beyond China-dominated supply chains, like in critical minerals. For India, it ensures continued access to its largest export market and protection for key sectors like pharma and IT while helping diversify supply chains.
Statement on USTR Section 301 Determination Government of India has taken note of the Notice of Determination and Request for Comments issued by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) in the Section 301 Investigation concerning Acts, Policies, and Practices of 14 economies, including India, relating to Structural Excess Capacity and Production in Manufacturing Sectors. The Notice is currently under examination. India engaged constructively throughout this investigation. In response to the Notice of Initiation and in subsequent proceedings, the Department of Commerce stated that India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector. India and the United States are engaged in negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement. It has been India’s position that any trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of these negotiations. Government of India remains committed to working closely with the United States towards the early conclusion of the India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement, as announced on 2nd February 2026 and in accordance with the Joint Statement issued on 7th February 2026. Read more: https://t.co/W3kBviDOuQ #IndiaUS #BilateralTradeAgreement #DoC_GoI @PIB_India @RajeshAgrawal94— Dept of Commerce, GoI (@DoC_GoI) November 25, 2026
Some within India had felt that the Republican midterm election loss could give India greater room to manoeuvre and that Trump would take the pedal off the tariff gas. US polls during and after the elections showed that many Americans opposed Trump's economic policies, including tariffs.
Still, Democrats said they will oppose Trump's latest tariffs. But their focus will likely be on ending the trade war with neighbour Canada among a whole list of priorities.
"New tariffs...again," said US Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat, on X.
"Not even a month after voters rejected his disastrous trade agenda, Trump has decided to yet again increase prices for Americans."
He added: "I will use every tool at my disposal to end Trump’s disastrous tariffs."
But how effectively Democrats oppose the tariff policy and whether it makes any difference to Trump remains to be seen. Trade expert Biswajit Dhar said that the latest tariffs underlined the difficulty of doing business with the US. "Trump is not going to change his ways; that has become very clear," said Dhar. "The fundamental thing is trade policies of the partner have to be transparent and predictable. What Trump has shown is that both of these things are absent. You don't know what he is going to do tomorrow."
He further noted that the action had come despite India giving evidence that it didn't have a problem of forced labour or excess capacity and wondered if this uncertainty would stop even after the trade deal is done. "But if, despite that, the Trump administration comes and says that I don't believe you, then it shows there is a fundamental lack of trust."
Where does this leave India-US ties?
New Delhi, like other capitals around the world, will continue to wonder what comes next with Trump. Tariffs will remain an area of strain between India and the US even though officials maintain that the relationship is too multifaceted to be impacted adversely by trade issues. Cooperation in critical minerals and artificial intelligence, apart from defence, is just some key areas of collaboration between the two countries.
Officials often highlight that the uncertainty caused by Trump's foreign policy impacts not just India but other countries as well. Still, the tightening of US immigration and visa processes has also affected Indians, a large number of whom travel to the US for tourism or work. US ties with Pakistan are also being watched closely by India.
But what the tariff policy has done is increase distrust of American intentions towards India, already deepened by comments like that of US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in March this year. He said the US would not make the same mistake it did with China and allow India to build up markets and successfully challenge American commercial interests.
"The USTR has questioned our economic and trade policies. They have made their longer-term game plan to obstruct India’s rise even if we sign a trade deal to forestall a 25 % tariff," said former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal on X.
"A shorter-term reprieve we will get by signing the trade deal will not preclude constant pressure to dictate to us on our economic and trade policies."
Still, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations have asked the government negotiators to ensure a competitive tariff regime for Indian products, remove non-tariff barriers, and improve market access through the US-India trade deal.
The solution, analysts said, is to diversify India's trade ties to reduce dependence on the US market. Already this year, India has clinched trade deals with a whole lot of other countries, including the European Union, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
"There has been some amount of diversification. We are actually getting to other markets that should be our top priority. We shouldn't just be happy in getting this market access in the US because it's fraught with danger," said Dhar.