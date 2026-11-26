ETV Bharat / international

Trump, Undettered By Midterm Election Defeat, Pressures India To Clinch Trade Deal As US Tariff Offensive Continues

Thousands of small US flags are planted in front of the Labor Department headquarters on Constitution Avenue near the Canadian Embassy on August 26 in Washington, DC. ( AFP )

New Delhi: The latest US tariff announcement against 14 countries, including India, which faces up to 25 per cent tariffs on exports, is the surest sign that US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy will remain centred on using tariffs to pressure allies and rivals alike.

Any expectations in India that Trump, after his party's midterm election defeat, with tariffs among a clutch of unpopular economic policies, would temper his trade policy were dashed.

What this means is that despite the midterm loss, he will continue to aggressively follow his foreign and trade policies for the remainder of his presidency. While his tariff policy injects unpredictability into global trade, his objective is clearly to protect American manufacturing, push for greater access for American firms, seek concessions beyond trade through tariffs and reduce dependence on China-dominated supply chains.

With the US remaining India's biggest export market, this could even translate into two more years of uncertainty for India if Trump decides to continue using tariffs as a geopolitical tool.

Why the US imposed tariffs on India amid trade negotiations

Days after Trump extolled the importance of US ties with India during the Quad meeting in the Philippines, the US Trade Representative (USTR) charged India with "unreasonable acts, policies, and practices" and accused India of "reducing commercial opportunities for U.S. producers and exporters in India and third-country markets" and "harming the US economy by contributing to lost production, exports, jobs, and investment in the US manufacturing sector."

The latest tariff, imposed under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, is seen as another route for Trump to pursue his tariff policy after the Supreme Court struck down the 2025 reciprocal and emergency tariff in February. In June, the Trump administration imposed a 12.5 per cent tariff, which it later revised to 10 per cent, on India after a Section 301 investigation into forced labour.

Now, India is among 14 economies against which the US has slapped tariffs, including China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh and Japan.

For India, the USTR named specific sectors where it claimed India had harmed the US economy. This included pharmaceuticals and medical devices, steel, solar, and information and communications technology.

In the pharma sector, for instance, the USTR report cited Indian industry estimates that India now supplies roughly one-third of its pharmaceutical exports to the United States, which accounts for up to 47 per cent of all generic prescriptions and 61 per cent of generic solid oral drugs in the United States. It noted that India remains dependent on many active pharmaceutical ingredients and bulk drug ingredients from China, leading the USTR to conclude that excess supply undercuts market competition. India has denied this is the case.

The new tariffs come as India and the US are close to clinching a trade agreement. Sources said the effort remains to ensure India is not disadvantaged by its competitors in the American market, even as technical details are being finalised.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has pushed back, denying US claims that India is responsible for structural excess capacity in any sector. Highlighting that India would continue to work closely with the US to conclude the trade deal, it noted that India's position is that "any trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of these negotiations."

Pressure tactic to push India to sign trade deal

With this tariff announcement, Washington has also ratcheted up pressure on India to quickly conclude the trade agreement. The USTR also said in its determination that the tariff would be reduced to 17 per cent once the two countries finalised the trade agreement. Negotiations have continued beyond the initial October deadline as India has pushed back against American desire to access India's sensitive and protected sectors like agriculture and dairy.

Trump remains keen to push through the deal as it would further open up a growing market to American firms, with India also critical to the US strategy to diversify beyond China-dominated supply chains, like in critical minerals. For India, it ensures continued access to its largest export market and protection for key sectors like pharma and IT while helping diversify supply chains.

Some within India had felt that the Republican midterm election loss could give India greater room to manoeuvre and that Trump would take the pedal off the tariff gas. US polls during and after the elections showed that many Americans opposed Trump's economic policies, including tariffs.