ETV Bharat / international

Trump Told Netanyahu Will Insist Final Iran Deal Ends Nuclear Programme: Israeli Official

Smoke rises following an Israeli strike on the southern village of Mazraat Aali et Taher on May 24, 2026 ( AFP )

Jerusalem: US President Donald Trump has assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he will hold firm on his demand for the dismantling of Iran's nuclear programme as a condition in any final agreement with Tehran, a senior Israeli official told AFP on Sunday.

"President Trump made clear that he will remain steadfast in the negotiations regarding his longstanding demand for the dismantlement of Iran's nuclear programme and the removal of all enriched uranium from Iranian territory, and that he will not sign a final agreement absent these conditions," the official said, referring to a conversation between the two leaders on Saturday night.

"The United States is updating Israel on the negotiations surrounding the memorandum of understanding for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and initiating talks toward a final agreement on the outstanding disputed issues," the official said.