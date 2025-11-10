ETV Bharat / international

Trump To Preside Over Swearing-In Ceremony Of US Ambassador-Designate To India Sergio Gor

Washington: US President Donald Trump will preside over the swearing-in ceremony of US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor on Monday. According to a daily guidance of the president’s schedule issued by the White House, “the President participates in a Swearing-in Ceremony for the Ambassador to the Republic of India” in the Oval Office.

The US Senate had in October confirmed Gor to serve as the next United States ambassador to India. In August, Trump had promoted Gor, Director of Presidential Personnel, to be the next US Ambassador to India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

Describing Gor as a “great friend, who has been at my side for many years”, Trump had said, “For the most populous region in the world, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us Make America Great Again.”

India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra has said that Gor is one of Trump’s most trusted aides and his nomination to serve in New Delhi is viewed as a sign of importance and priority of bilateral ties.

“I welcome that President Trump is sending one of his most trusted aides, @SergioGor to serve as the next US Ambassador to India,” Kwatra had said in a post on X.