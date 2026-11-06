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Trump To Participate In Diwali Celebration At White House

A screen grab from a video shared by US President Donald Trump on Facebook where he is seen celebrating Diwali in the Oval Office of White House ( File/IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Washington: President Donald Trump will participate in a Diwali celebration at the White House on Friday.

The celebrations are scheduled to be held at the Oval Office, continuing a tradition started by President George W Bush.

Earlier, the ceremonies were mostly held in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the presence of Indian American community members and Indian diplomats. In 2009, President Barack Obama became the first president to light a lamp (diya) at the White House, during a ceremony in the East Room.