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Trump To Participate In Diwali Celebration At White House

The celebrations are scheduled to be held at the Oval Office, continuing a tradition started by President George W Bush.

Trump To Participate In Diwali Celebration At White House
A screen grab from a video shared by US President Donald Trump on Facebook where he is seen celebrating Diwali in the Oval Office of White House (File/IANS)
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By PTI

Published : November 6, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Washington: President Donald Trump will participate in a Diwali celebration at the White House on Friday.

The celebrations are scheduled to be held at the Oval Office, continuing a tradition started by President George W Bush.

Earlier, the ceremonies were mostly held in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the presence of Indian American community members and Indian diplomats. In 2009, President Barack Obama became the first president to light a lamp (diya) at the White House, during a ceremony in the East Room.

Since then, lamp lighting ceremonies have been held in various locations in the White House, including the Oval Office and the Roosevelt Room. Last year, India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra joined Trump in the Oval Office to celebrate Diwali with the traditional lighting of the lamp.

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DONALD TRUMP
US DIWALI

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