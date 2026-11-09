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Breakthrough In Iran Conflict? Trump To Meet Qatar PM On Monday As Key Mediator Pushes New Proposals

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump plans to meet Qatar's prime minister on Monday as the key mediator pushes new proposals in talks with Iran.

Trump is set to meet Qatari PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the White House on Monday, according to his official schedule, the Associated Press reported Monday morning (Indian time).

Qatar has recently presented a new "bridge deal" proposal aimed at easing the ongoing conflict. The deal seeks to build a short-term, 48-hour framework of trust-building measures to pave the way for formal negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme. The proposal came immediately after the US midterm elections, which saw Democrats defeating Republicans in a major blow to Trump.

US President Donald Trump meets Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani (L) and Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani (R) aboard Air Force One in Doha on October 25, 2025, as he makes a refuelling stop on his way to Malaysia for the ASEAN summit. (AFP)

As per the 'bridge deal' framework, the US would immediately lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports and release a portion of Iran's $8 billion in frozen assets. In exchange, Iran would grant the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors immediate access to its nuclear sites that were previously bombed by US and Israeli forces.

The latest development comes as Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday defended Trump’s decision to go to war with Iran, saying the administration acted to counter a "real nuclear threat" even though the conflict has proved deeply unpopular with voters.

Speaking in Florida before departing for a Group of Seven foreign ministers’ meeting in Paris, Rubio avoided directly discussing the Republican Party’s sweeping losses in Tuesday’s midterm elections. But his remarks came as the war’s economic fallout, particularly higher gasoline prices, has become a central explanation for the Democratic takeover of Congress.

A Public Split At The Top

Rubio’s comments put him at odds with Vice President JD Vance, who last week largely blamed the Iran war for the Republican defeat. Rubio instead said Trump had identified “a very real threat” and moved to prevent Iran from pursuing a nuclear weapon. "He addressed it even though oftentimes the right thing to do for the country … isn’t necessarily popular, but necessary,” Rubio said.

Trump also acknowledged that Vance was right about the war’s electoral impact, but insisted the decision itself was correct. “If I had it to do again,” Trump said, “this historically … will go down as one of the best things we ever did.”