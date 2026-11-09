Breakthrough In Iran Conflict? Trump To Meet Qatar PM On Monday As Key Mediator Pushes New Proposals
Qatar has recently presented a new "bridge deal" proposal aimed at easing the ongoing conflict.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 9:41 AM IST
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump plans to meet Qatar's prime minister on Monday as the key mediator pushes new proposals in talks with Iran.
Trump is set to meet Qatari PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the White House on Monday, according to his official schedule, the Associated Press reported Monday morning (Indian time).
Qatar has recently presented a new "bridge deal" proposal aimed at easing the ongoing conflict. The deal seeks to build a short-term, 48-hour framework of trust-building measures to pave the way for formal negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme. The proposal came immediately after the US midterm elections, which saw Democrats defeating Republicans in a major blow to Trump.
As per the 'bridge deal' framework, the US would immediately lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports and release a portion of Iran's $8 billion in frozen assets. In exchange, Iran would grant the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors immediate access to its nuclear sites that were previously bombed by US and Israeli forces.
The latest development comes as Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday defended Trump’s decision to go to war with Iran, saying the administration acted to counter a "real nuclear threat" even though the conflict has proved deeply unpopular with voters.
Speaking in Florida before departing for a Group of Seven foreign ministers’ meeting in Paris, Rubio avoided directly discussing the Republican Party’s sweeping losses in Tuesday’s midterm elections. But his remarks came as the war’s economic fallout, particularly higher gasoline prices, has become a central explanation for the Democratic takeover of Congress.
A Public Split At The Top
Rubio’s comments put him at odds with Vice President JD Vance, who last week largely blamed the Iran war for the Republican defeat. Rubio instead said Trump had identified “a very real threat” and moved to prevent Iran from pursuing a nuclear weapon. "He addressed it even though oftentimes the right thing to do for the country … isn’t necessarily popular, but necessary,” Rubio said.
Trump also acknowledged that Vance was right about the war’s electoral impact, but insisted the decision itself was correct. “If I had it to do again,” Trump said, “this historically … will go down as one of the best things we ever did.”
The war, now in its ninth month, has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that carried about one-fifth of the world’s oil before the conflict. The disruption has contributed to higher energy prices and intensified voter anger over the cost of living.
Rubio Says Iran Talks Aren't On The Verge Of A Breakthrough'
Rubio said the United States and Iran are not close to a diplomatic breakthrough. "I wouldn’t say we’re at the verge of a breakthrough," he said, according to Associated Press. While Trump prefers a negotiated settlement, Rubio described Iran’s demands as unacceptable, unrealistic, and in some cases "outrageous and ridiculous."
He reiterated that Trump prefers a diplomatic solution, but “right now, it hasn’t been very productive because the Iranian demands are simply not just unacceptable, but in some cases outrageous and ridiculous and really not realistic.”
Iran has been reviewing proposals from Qatar, the chief mediator, but officials say Tehran wants several core conditions included in any ceasefire: an end to the US blockade of Iranian ports, sanctions relief, unfrozen assets, compensation for war damage, and an end to hostilities across the region, including Israeli operations in Lebanon.
Military Pressure Continues
Despite the diplomatic efforts, the US military has carried out limited strikes on Iranian targets in recent days, including air-defence systems near the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said the United States had identified infrastructure targets, including 38 bridges, that could be struck if hostilities resume. Rubio said the US would take defensive action if shipping or American forces faced a clear and present threat. “We have a right to defend ourselves,” he said.
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