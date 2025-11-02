ETV Bharat / international

Trump To Host Al-Sharaa In First-Ever Visit By A Syrian President To White House

FILE - In this photo provided by the Saudi Royal Palace, Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, left, shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. ( AP )

West Palm Beach: President Donald Trump will host Ahmad al-Sharaa for talks, a first-ever visit by a Syrian president to the White House, an administration official said Saturday. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly about the yet to be formally announced engagement, said that the meeting is expected to take place Nov. 10.

Trump met with al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia in May in what was the first encounter between the two nations’ leaders in 25 years. Syria continues to struggle to emerge from decades of international isolation.

The meeting, on the sidelines of Trump’s get-together with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, was seen as a major turn of events for a Syria that is still adjusting to life after the over 50-year, iron-gripped rule of the Assad family.

Al-Sharaa once had a $10 million U.S. bounty on his head. Under the nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Golani, al-Sharaa had ties to al-Qaida and joined insurgents battling U.S. forces in Iraq before entering the Syrian war. He was even imprisoned by U.S. troops there for several years.

Al-Sharaa is expected during his visit to sign an agreement on joining the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS, the official said. Al-Sharaa in the May meeting became the first Syrian leader to meet an American president since Hafez Assad met Bill Clinton in Geneva in 2000.