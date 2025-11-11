ETV Bharat / international

Trump Threatens $1 Billion Action As BBC Apologises For Edit Error

London: US President Donald Trump threatened the BBC with a billion-dollar lawsuit Monday as the broadcaster apologised for editing a speech that gave the impression he urged "violent action" ahead of the 2021 assault on the US Capitol.

In a letter seen by AFP, Trump's lawyers gave the British broadcaster until Friday to fully retract the documentary containing the edit, apologise and "appropriately compensate" the president "for the harm caused".

If the BBC does not comply "President Trump will be left with no alternative but to enforce his legal and equitable rights... including by filing legal action for no less than $1,000,000,000 (One Billion Dollars) in damages," it said.

"The BBC is on notice. PLEASE GOVERN YOURSELF ACCORDINGLY." The BBC director general and the organisation's top news executive resigned Sunday over the row, after accusations that a documentary by the Panorama programme last year featured extracts from a speech by Trump that were edited in a misleading way. The BBC said that it would "review" the letter from Trump's legal team. It also issued a public apology for the editing.

'Financial and reputational harm'

Trump's supporters rioted at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in a bid to overturn the certification of his 2020 US presidential election defeat by Democrat Joe Biden. But the letter from Trump's legal team said the BBC edit gave a "false, defamatory, malicious, disparaging, and inflammatory" impression of what he said in his speech outside the White House.

It appeared he had told supporters he was going to walk there with them and "fight like hell". The president also told the audience in the intervening period: "We're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women."

"Due to their salacious nature, the fabricated statements that were aired by the BBC have been widely disseminated throughout various digital mediums, which have reached tens of millions of people worldwide," the letter said.

"Consequently, the BBC has caused President Trump to suffer overwhelming financial and reputational harm." A spokesman for Trump's legal team confirmed a letter had been sent to the BBC and said: "President Trump will continue to hold accountable those who traffic in lies, deception, and fake news."