Trump Asks Nations To Abide By US Tariff Deals Despite Supreme Court Ruling
One of Trump's executive orders says he can bypass Congress and impose a 10% tax on imports from around the world starting Tuesday.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
Washington: President Donald Trump on Monday threatened countries around the world to abide by any tariff deals they agreed to despite the US Supreme Court ruling that struck down many of his far-reaching taxes on imports. And he said he wants a global tariff of 15%, up from 10% he had announced immediately after the ruling.
The court’s Friday decision struck down tariffs Trump had imposed on nearly every country using an emergency powers law. But the Republican president won’t let go of his favorite tool for rewriting the rules of global commerce and applying international pressure.
BUYER BEWARE!! pic.twitter.com/Kn0Jb5rvRY— The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 23, 2026
"Any Country that wants to “play games” with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have “Ripped Off” the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. BUYER BEWARE!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP," he said in a post on Truth Social.
One of Trump's executive orders says he can bypass Congress and impose a 10% tax on imports from around the world starting Tuesday, the same day as his State of the Union speech.
Trump says his State of the Union address will be a ‘long’ one
How long is an important question. As he was wrapping up the White House event recognizing “angel families,” Trump talked about how well the country is performing, in his view, and his administration’s work to cut off illegal immigration from Mexico to the U.S.
“I’m making a speech tomorrow night, and you’ll be hearing me say that,” he said. “I mean, it’s going to be a long speech because we have so much to talk about.” Last year, the Republican president spoke for a record-setting 100 minutes to a joint session of Congress. Such a speech in a president’s first year in office technically is not considered a State of the Union address.
Angel families event wraps up
Trump concluded the event by signing a proclamation designating February 22 as “National Angel Family Day.” A candle was lit in memory of victims killed by people in the US illegally, whose names were read aloud. Members of the military then sang “Amazing Grace.” The event featured remarks by family members of the victims who thanked Trump for his work honoring their loved ones and securing the border. Trump acknowledged their suffering and derided the press for its coverage of the issue.
Also Read
Ruling Against Trump's Tariffs Creates New Uncertainty In US Trade Relations With China