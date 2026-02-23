ETV Bharat / international

Trump Asks Nations To Abide By US Tariff Deals Despite Supreme Court Ruling

Allyson Phillips, the mother of Laken Riley, is hugged by President Donald Trump, during an event to proclaim "Angel Family Day" in the East Room of the White House ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump on Monday threatened countries around the world to abide by any tariff deals they agreed to despite the US Supreme Court ruling that struck down many of his far-reaching taxes on imports. And he said he wants a global tariff of 15%, up from 10% he had announced immediately after the ruling.

The court’s Friday decision struck down tariffs Trump had imposed on nearly every country using an emergency powers law. But the Republican president won’t let go of his favorite tool for rewriting the rules of global commerce and applying international pressure.

"Any Country that wants to “play games” with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have “Ripped Off” the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. BUYER BEWARE!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP," he said in a post on Truth Social.

One of Trump's executive orders says he can bypass Congress and impose a 10% tax on imports from around the world starting Tuesday, the same day as his State of the Union speech.