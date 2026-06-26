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Trump Threatens 100% Tax On European Imports If Countries Impose Tax On Digital Services

US President Trump added that the new tax would supersede any previously negotiated trade deals.

Trump Threatens 100% Tax On European Imports If Countries Impose Tax On Digital Services
President Donald Trump speaks at a Rose Garden Club dinner with farmers, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP)
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : June 26, 2026 at 10:38 PM IST

1 Min Read
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WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday threatened a 100% tax on imports from any country that imposes a tax on digital services from United States companies.

In a post on social media, Trump took aim at European countries that he said are discussing “imminent” implementation of taxes on American companies.

“Please let this statement serve to represent that any Country that imposes such a Tax will immediately be met with a 100% TARIFF on any and all Goods sent to the United States of America,” Trump wrote.

He added that the new tax would supersede any previously negotiated trade deals. Trump said the penalty would apply to any country that moves forward with such a tax, but he singled out European nations in his post.

Trump has repeatedly pushed against foreign efforts to tax or regulate American tech giants. Last year he threatened new tariffs on any country that moved to do so. A post from last August said that digital taxes and regulation “are all designed to harm, or discriminate against, American Technology.”

The threat comes ahead of Trump's July 4 deadline for the European Union and United States to approve a tariff deal that caps tariffs on most EU exports at 15%.

TAGGED:

TRUMP
DIGITAL SERVICES FROM US
TARIFF
US EUROPE RELATIONS
TAX ON EUROPEAN IMPORTS IF CO

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