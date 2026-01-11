ETV Bharat / international

Trump Tells Cuba To 'Make A Deal, Before It Is Too Late'

Washington: US President Donald Trump urged Cuba on Sunday to "make a deal" or face unspecified consequences, warning that the flow of Venezuelan oil and money to Havana would now stop. "THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO!" Trump said on his Truth Social channel. "I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE."

His remarks come a week after US forces seized Venezuela's authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro in a nighttime operation in Caracas that killed dozens of Venezuelan and Cuban security forces. Earlier on Sunday Trump reposted a message suggesting that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio could become the president of now communist-ruled Cuba. Trump shared that post with the comment: "Sounds good to me!"

In his own post soon afterwards, Trump said that "Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided 'Security Services' for the last two Venezuelan dictators, BUT NOT ANYMORE!"