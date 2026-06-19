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Trump Takes Final Ride On Old Air Force One Plane, Jet Gifted By Qatar To Join Fleet

Air Force One, with US President Donald Trump onboard, is seen before departing from Geneva Airport, following the G7 summit in nearby Evian-les-Bains, France, in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. ( AP )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Washington: President Donald Trump's return from a visit to France on board Air Force One marked the final journey of the Boeing 747-200B, which has been ferrying US presidents for the past 35 years. Senior White House officials posted photographs of the aircraft on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, announcing the “last ride” of the highly secure plane that served presidents since George HW Bush. "I was honoured to be aboard Air Force One last night on its final flight," Monica Crowley, the US Chief of Protocol, said on X. "For nearly 40 years, it carried every President since George HW Bush. It wasn't the most modern plane, but it was cosy. And every flight with President Trump was incredibly special. Farewell and thank you, SAM 2900. You served all of us well," Crowley said on Thursday. Trump returned from the visit to France in the small hours of Thursday.