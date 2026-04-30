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Trump Takes Another Dig At German Leader

Trump's criticism of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz came the day after the US president announced he was reviewing the US military presence in Germany

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US President Donald Trump (File/AP)
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : April 30, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Washington: The president is continuing to pillory German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who’s been increasingly critical of the U.S.-Israel war against Iran.

Trump, in a social media post, said Merz “should spend more time on ending the war with Russia/Ukraine” and “fixing his broken Country, especially Immigration and Energy”, and less time concerning himself with the Iran war.

The latest criticism by Trump of Merz came the day after the U.S. president announced he was reviewing the U.S. military presence in Germany, a NATO ally that hosts several American military installations.

TAGGED:

GERMAN CHANCELLOR FRIEDRICH MERZ
IRAN WAR
US GERMANY
NATO
TRUMP ON GERMAN CHANCELLOR

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