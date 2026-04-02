ETV Bharat / international

Trump Takes A Dig At Macron, Saying Wife Treats Him 'Badly'

Washington: US President Donald Trump made fun of the French president and his wife during a private lunch Wednesday, as he lambasted NATO allies for not joining the war against Iran that has roiled the Middle East.

"We didn't need them, but I asked anyway," Trump told a private lunch in a video posted briefly on the White House YouTube channel before access was blocked.

"I call up France, Macron -- whose wife treats him extremely badly. Still recovering from the right to the jaw," Trump said.

He was referring to a May 2025 news video that appeared to show Brigitte Macron shoving the French president's face on a trip to Vietnam, which Macron later rejected as part of a disinformation campaign.