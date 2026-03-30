'My Favourite Thing Is To Take Oil In Iran': Trump Hints At US Seizing Kharg Island
As conflict in the Gulf region entered its fifth week, President Trump has hinted at possible seizure of Iran's Kharg Island by the American forces.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 8:13 AM IST|
Updated : March 30, 2026 at 8:33 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict in the Gulf, US President Donald Trump has said the United States is considering multiple options against Iran, including possibility of taking over its key oil hub Kharg Island, in a move likely to further escalate tensions in the region.
"To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran, but some stupid people back in the US say, 'Why are you doing that?' But they're stupid people,” Trump said in an interview published early Monday by The Financial Times.
He further suggested taking a move to seize the Kharg Island. “Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options,” Trump told the newspaper. “It would also mean we had to be there (on Kharg Island) for a while.”
Asked about Iranian defences there, he said, “I don’t think they have any defence. We could take it very easily.”
The US has already launched airstrikes targeting military positions on the island. Iran, on the other hand, threatened to launch its own ground invasion of Gulf Arab countries and new attacks if US troops land on its territory.
The conflict between the US, Israel and Iran has entered its fifth week, threatening global oil and natural gas supplies, causing fertiliser shortages, and disrupting air travel.
At the same time, Iran’s grip on the strategic Strait of Hormuz has shaken markets and prices. Benchmark Brent crude tops $116 a barrel in early Monday trading. Brent crude was just over $70 a barrel when the war started on Feb. 28. Prices have spiked by over 50% since.
Iran’s Parliament Speaker authorised tankers to pass the Strait of Hormuz
Trump said that Iran’s parliament speaker authorised the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf. The interview published by The Financial Times is the latest signal by the Americans of Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf’s importance within Iran’s theocracy.
“They gave us 10” Pakistani-flagged tankers, he said. “Now they’re giving 20, and the 20 have already started, and they’re going right up the middle of the Strait.”
“He’s the one who authorised the ships to me,” Trump told the newspaper about Qalibaf. “Remember, I said they’re giving me a present? And everyone said: ‘What’s the present?’ ... When they heard about that, they kept their mouth shut, and the negotiations are going very well.”
Qalibaf has maintained a combative personality through his X account in the war, mocking the Americans and issuing threats. But the former Revolutionary Guard commander has seen his profile rise as senior members of the theocracy have been killed.
Trump says US is negotiating with Iran ‘directly and indirectly’
President Trump said that Iran had agreed to allow 20 ships carrying oil through the Strait of Hormuz starting Monday morning and continuing over the next few days “out of a sign of respect.”
“I would only say that we’re doing extremely well in that negotiation, but you never know with Iran because we negotiate with them and then we always have to blow them up,” Trump told reporters on Sunday night aboard Air Force One. Trump was asked if Iran had responded to the 15-point ceasefire plan the US has proposed, and he said they did and added, “They gave us most of the points. Why wouldn’t they?”
But Trump didn’t offer details when asked about Iran, by his telling, appearing to make major concessions. “They’re agreeing with us on the plan,” Trump said.
He also said Iran’s new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei “may be alive". But, he said, "He’s obviously, very seriously in trouble. He’s seriously wounded.” (With AP Inputs)
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