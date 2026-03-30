ETV Bharat / international

'My Favourite Thing Is To Take Oil In Iran': Trump Hints At US Seizing Kharg Island

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict in the Gulf, US President Donald Trump has said the United States is considering multiple options against Iran, including possibility of taking over its key oil hub Kharg Island, in a move likely to further escalate tensions in the region.

"To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran, but some stupid people back in the US say, 'Why are you doing that?' But they're stupid people,” Trump said in an interview published early Monday by The Financial Times.

He further suggested taking a move to seize the Kharg Island. “Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options,” Trump told the newspaper. “It would also mean we had to be there (on Kharg Island) for a while.”

Asked about Iranian defences there, he said, “I don’t think they have any defence. We could take it very easily.”

The US has already launched airstrikes targeting military positions on the island. Iran, on the other hand, threatened to launch its own ground invasion of Gulf Arab countries and new attacks if US troops land on its territory.

The conflict between the US, Israel and Iran has entered its fifth week, threatening global oil and natural gas supplies, causing fertiliser shortages, and disrupting air travel.

At the same time, Iran’s grip on the strategic Strait of Hormuz has shaken markets and prices. Benchmark Brent crude tops $116 a barrel in early Monday trading. Brent crude was just over $70 a barrel when the war started on Feb. 28. Prices have spiked by over 50% since.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker authorised tankers to pass the Strait of Hormuz

Trump said that Iran’s parliament speaker authorised the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf. The interview published by The Financial Times is the latest signal by the Americans of Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf’s importance within Iran’s theocracy.