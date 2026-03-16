ETV Bharat / international

Trump Suggests He May Delay China Trip, But Bessent Says It's Not To Pressure On Strait Of Hormuz

Washington: President Donald Trump may delay his China trip due to the Iran war, but Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday it's not to pressure Beijing on the Strait of Hormuz.

Bessent said any delay to Trump's month-end trip to Beijing would not be because of disagreements over the Iran war or efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a bending waterway that's crucial for global shipping.

)"If the meeting for some reason was rescheduled, it would be rescheduled because of logistics," the secretary said on CNBC. "The president wants to remain in D.C. to coordinate the war, and traveling abroad at a time like this may not be optimal."

Trump has suggested he may delay the trip as he seeks to ramp up the pressure on Beijing to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz and calm oil prices that have soared during the Iran war.

Uncertainty shows wide effect of Iran war

In an interview Sunday with the Financial Times, Trump said China's reliance on oil from the Middle East means it ought to help with a new coalition he is trying to put together to get oil tanker traffic moving through the strait after Iran's threats have throttled global flows of oil.

The Republican president said "we'd like to know" before the trip whether Beijing will help.

"We may delay," he said in the interview.

The uncertainty highlights just how much the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran have reshaped global politics in the past two weeks. Calling off the face-to-face visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping could have its own major economic consequences: Relations between Washington and Beijing have been fraught as both sides have threatened the other with steep tariffs over the past year.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said it was possible Trump's China trip could be delayed.

"At this point, the president looks forward to visiting China. The dates may be moved," Leavitt told reporters at the White House on Monday. "As commander in chief, it's his number one priority right now to ensure the continued success of this Operation Epic Fury," the name of the U.S. effort against Iran.

Bessent says US will reaffirm 'stability' of China relationship

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson in Beijing said only that China and the U.S. have maintained communication on Trump's visit. "Head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable strategic guiding role in China-U.S. relations," Lin Jian said at a daily briefing.

Bessent made his comments in Paris, where he was meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng for a new round of trade talks that were meant to pave the way for Trump's Beijing trip. The U.S. and China have declared a truce that has prevented both sides from levying dueling tariffs, but the stakes remain high.

"We had a very good two days here," Bessent said, adding a statement "reaffirming the stability" between the two countries would be issued "in the next few days."