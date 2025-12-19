ETV Bharat / international

Trump Signs NDAA Seeking Expanded Military Engagement With India

Washington: US President Donald Trump signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2026, a sweeping defence measure that, among other things, explicitly calls for expanded US military engagement with India and deeper cooperation through the Quad as part of Washington’s Indo-Pacific policy.

The law authorizes $890 billion in national security spending. It directs the United States to broaden engagement with India, including through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

In his signing statement, Trump said the Act “will enable the Department of War to carry out my Peace Through Strength agenda, protect the homeland from domestic and foreign threats, and strengthen the defence industrial base,” while codifying aspects of more than a dozen executive actions taken by his administration.

The legislation calls for expanded bilateral and multilateral military engagements with India, increased participation in military exercises, increased defence trade, and closer cooperation on humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

It also identifies maritime security as a specific area for deeper US-India cooperation. The NDAA further mandates a joint US-India assessment on nuclear liability rules under the United States-India Strategic Security Dialogue.