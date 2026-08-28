ETV Bharat / international

Trump Signs Executive Order Renaming Lake Ontario As 'Lake America'

Washington: US President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order directing that the body of water currently known as Lake Ontario be officially renamed "Lake America", amid an escalating trade war with neighbouring Canada.

The order, signed at the White House on Thursday (local time), directed the US Secretary of the Interior, in coordination with the Board on Geographic Names, to take appropriate action within 30 days to rename the lake and update the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS).

"The body of water currently known as Lake Ontario is a tremendous asset to the United States and part of our Nation's heritage," the Executive Order stated It further stated that the lake "has long been an integral asset to American exploration, settlement, commerce, and defense," citing its role in American trade, military logistics, shipping, manufacturing, agriculture and energy supply chains.

"In recognition of this flourishing economic resource and its critical importance to our Nation's economy and its people, I am directing that the Lake officially be renamed as Lake America," the order stated.

The Executive Order also stated that "The United States is the greatest protector of the Great Lakes, including the body of water currently known as Lake Ontario."

"Without the security and investment provided by the United States, this freshwater system would not be open for shipping, recreation, and responsible use to the same extent as it is today," it stated. The order said the United States Coast Guard supplies "9 of the 11 ice-breaking vessels on the Great Lakes" and that the United States has invested nearly USD 4 billion in protecting the Great Lakes freshwater ecosystem over the last decade, while Canada has invested "far less" in similar initiatives over the same period.

The order also highlighted the lake's role in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway system, stating that maritime commerce supports "hundreds of thousands of American jobs and billions of dollars in annual economic output, cargo value, and related business revenue."

Within 30 days of the order, the Secretary of the Interior, in coordination with the Board on Geographic Names, is directed to take appropriate actions to rename the body of water as "Lake America", bounded on the south and east by New York State and on the north, west and southwest by the Canadian province of Ontario.

The order further directed the Geographic Names Information System to be updated to reflect the renaming and remove references to Lake Ontario, consistent with applicable law. Federal government references to Lake Ontario, including on maps, contracts and other documents and communications, are also to reflect the new name.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the signing, Trump linked the move to his earlier renaming of the Gulf of Mexico. "As you know, we took something called the Gulf of Mexico, we changed it and now it's very routinely the Gulf of America. So if you think about it, we have a gulf and we have a lake, now all we need is an ocean. So maybe we'll have to change the name of the Atlantic and/or the Pacific, maybe we'll change them both," Trump said.