ETV Bharat / international

Trump 'Seriously Considering' Launching New Strikes Against Iran: Report

Washington: US President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” launching fresh strikes against Iran if last-minute negotiations do not result in a peace deal, US media outlet Axios reported on Friday.

It said that Trump met with a senior national security team in the morning to discuss the war with Iran, even as Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir visited Tehran and was joined by a delegation from Qatar in a last-minute bid to hammer out a deal.

President Trump convened a meeting with his senior national security team regarding the war with Iran on Friday morning, two US officials told Axios. Trump is seriously considering launching new strikes against Iran, barring a last-minute breakthrough in negotiations, sources who have spoken directly with the president say.

Munir is expected to meet on Saturday with Gen. Ahmad Vahidi, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and a key player in the Iranian decision-making process. Axios reported that a US official briefed on the diplomatic efforts described the negotiations as "agonising" with drafts "going back and forth every day" without much progress.

The Friday morning meeting at the White House with Trump was attended by Vice President J D Vance, Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and other officials. "Iran is dying to make a deal. We’ll see what happens. But we hit them hard, and we had no choice because Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. They cannot have it,” Trump said at an event at the White House on Friday.