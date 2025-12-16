ETV Bharat / international

Trump Seeks $10 Bn In Defamation Suit Against BBC: Court Document

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Miami, seeks "damages in an amount not less than $5,000,000,000" for each of two counts.

Trump Seeks $10 Bn In Defamation Suit Against BBC: Court Document
The logo of British broadcaster BBC is pictured at the entrance to their offices in London. (File/AFP)
By AFP

Published : December 16, 2025 at 7:28 AM IST

1 Min Read
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday filed a lawsuit seeking at least $10 billion from the BBC over a documentary that edited his 2021 speech to supporters ahead of the US Capitol riot.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Miami, seeks "damages in an amount not less than $5,000,000,000" for each of two counts against the British broadcaster for alleged defamation and violation of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

