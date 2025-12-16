ETV Bharat / international

Trump Seeks $10 Bn In Defamation Suit Against BBC: Court Document

The logo of British broadcaster BBC is pictured at the entrance to their offices in London. ( File/AFP )

By AFP 1 Min Read

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday filed a lawsuit seeking at least $10 billion from the BBC over a documentary that edited his 2021 speech to supporters ahead of the US Capitol riot.