ETV Bharat / international

Trump Seeks To Penalize US Companies That Build AI Data Centers Abroad, Even As They Face Backlash

Washington: President Donald Trump on Friday threatened “a tremendous tax” on U.S. companies that build artificial intelligence data centers abroad, highlighting a divide between a president who sees their expansion as critical to winning the AI race and an American public that is deeply skeptical of their benefits.

Briefing reporters at the White House shortly after his return from Asia, the president said the country was ahead of China in developing what he likes to call “super intelligence.” But he warned it could fall behind if a growing political backlash puts the brakes on development of the data centers that are driving the AI boom.

“We’re not going to allow companies to build data centers in other countries,” the president said. “If they do that, they can. But we’re going to put a tremendous tax on them.”

He contrasted his push to keep AI infrastructure in the U.S. with the foreign production of advanced computer chips, which he said had been “very destructive to our country.” Trump said he had not yet told his staff about his proposal to target data center development outside the U.S., and it was not immediately clear how it would be enforced.

His statements emphasized the gap between Trump’s view of AI development and the views of most Americans and came less than three weeks after voter concerns about data centers contributed to a Republican wipe-out in the midterm elections.

About three-quarters of U.S. voters in this year's election said they opposed the construction of a new data center in their community, according to The AP Voter Poll.

In a survey taken over the summer, about 6 in 10 Americans said they supported limiting the number of new data centers that can be built, including most Democrats and Republicans, according to the poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.

The same survey found that a majority of Americans are “extremely” or “very” concerned about the impact of data centers on electricity prices or the water supply in the communities where they are built.

With Democrats winning large majorities in both houses of Congress, a tougher regulatory environment for AI giants and data center developers is expected to follow, even if Trump — perhaps the industry’s biggest champion — stalls any federal crackdown.

He suggested that data center concerns could be addressed through community negotiations with the tech companies seeking to build them. Tax breaks, reduced utility bills, money for teachers, direct payments to local residents all could be part of the talks. “Make the deal,” Trump said. “They have plenty of money. Take it.”

The development of artificial intelligence is an important growth factor for data centers, but cloud computing services remain the dominant use of data centers in the U.S., industry officials say.