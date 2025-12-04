ETV Bharat / international

Trump Scraps Biden's Fuel-Economy Standards, Sparking Climate Outcry

Washington: President Donald Trump announced Wednesday a reset of Joe Biden's fuel-economy standards, arguing it will lower US car prices -- but critics warned it would worsen climate change and leave drivers paying more at the pump.

Trump was flanked in the Oval Office by the CEOs of Ford and Stellantis and a senior General Motors official, a show of buy-in from Detroit's "Big Three."

"My administration is taking historic action to lower costs for American consumers, protect American auto jobs and make buying a car much more affordable," the US president said.

"Today is a victory (for) common sense and affordability," Ford CEO Jim Farley chipped in.

Environmentalists quickly pushed back, saying the rollback stood out even among Trump's many anti-green actions because of its outsized impact on car-dependent America.

"Trump is taking a wrecking ball to the biggest single step any nation has ever taken to combat oil use, global warming pollution, and helping save consumers money at the gas pump," Dan Becker, an activist with the Centre for Biological Diversity, told AFP.

At stake are the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, created in 1975 in response to the Arab oil embargo, which require vehicles to achieve the "maximum feasible" mileage per gallon.

Under the proposed rule, the administration would roll back past and planned efficiency increases, targeting a fleetwide average of 34.5 miles per gallon by model year 2031 -- "no better than what American cars are getting today," said Becker, noting CAFE figures overstate real-world mileage by roughly 25 per cent.

Trump's Department of Transport argues that Biden officials improperly factored in electric and hybrid vehicles, saying the standards would be unattainable for gasoline-powered cars and would effectively force a shift in the market.

Gina McCarthy, a former senior official under Biden and Barack Obama, countered the move would not only worsen climate change but harm the auto industry by slowing its shift to electric vehicles.