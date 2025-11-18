ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says Will Talk To Venezuela's Maduro, 'OK' With US Strikes On Mexico

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Monday he will talk to Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, as Washington's military buildup stokes tensions, and added that he would be "OK" with US anti-drug strikes inside Mexico.

Trump has dramatically increased the number of US forces in the Caribbean region to tackle what he calls drug traffickers based in a number of Latin American countries including Venezuela and Mexico.

"At a certain period of time, I'll be talking to him," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he would speak to Maduro, while adding that the Venezuelan president "has not been good to the United States."

Asked if he would rule out US troops on the ground in Venezuela, Trump replied: "No, I don't rule out that, I don't rule out anything.

"We just have to take care of Venezuela," he added. "They dumped hundreds of thousands of people into our country from prisons."

Hours later, Maduro said on his weekly television show that he was ready to talk "face to face" with anyone in the United States "who wants to talk to Venezuela."

A contingent of US Marines is currently conducting military exercises in Trinidad and Tobago, the second such maneuvers in less than a month between Washington and the small English-speaking archipelago located about 10 kilometers (six miles) from the Venezuelan coast.

But Trinidad and Tobago's leader said Monday that the small island nation would not allow its territory to be used to attack Venezuela, nor was it ever asked to.

"The US has NEVER requested use of our territory to launch any attacks against the people of Venezuela," said Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, a close Trump ally, in a WhatsApp message to AFP.

"Trinidad and Tobago will not participate in any act that could harm the Venezuelan people," she added, emphasizing that Washington and Caracas should resolve their differences through dialogue.