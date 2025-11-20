ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says Will Meet NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani In White House On Friday

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will meet him at the White House on Friday. Trump has been critical of Mamdani’s policies and had warned on the eve of the November 4 election that Mamda ( File/AP )

By PTI 3 Min Read

New York/Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will meet him at the White House on Friday. Trump has been critical of Mamdani’s policies and had warned on the eve of the November 4 election that Mamdani’s win will be a "complete and total economic and social disaster” for New York City. “Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran “Kwame” Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday. In his fiery victory speech, Mamdani had challenged Trump, who has launched a crackdown on immigration in his second term as President, asserting that New York will be powered by immigrants and, after his historic victory, will be “led by an immigrant”. “After all, if anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him. And if there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power,” Mamdani had said to thunderous applause.