ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says US Will Work With Iran To Retrieve, Destroy Its Enriched Uranium

Washington: The US will work with Iran to retrieve and destroy its highly enriched uranium if it can cut a deal with Tehran to end the three-month-old war between the countries, US President Donald Trump said.

Trump, in an interview with NBC News’ ‘Meet the Press’ programme, said that in the absence of an agreement, he will further degrade the Iranian military to the point that American forces can safely collect the fissile material on their own.

“If we make a deal that now we’re friendly, we’ll all go together. It’ll be our equipment. We’ll take it out and destroy it, whether it’s on-site or whether we take it off-site,” Trump said.

The US President said he was “very close” to signing the deal with Iran, but was pushing them to go further and commit to completely abandoning their nuclear ambitions.

“Now, if we don’t make a deal, then we’re going to take them out militarily very harshly. And we’ll wait till we do that before we go, in which case we’ll have safety either way,” he said.