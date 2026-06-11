ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says US Will Hit Iran 'Very Hard Tonight', Vows To Take Control Of Oil Infrastructure

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his warning that the United States would strike Iran "very hard" amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to finalise a peace deal with the Islamic Republic, adding that the strikes are planned for "tonight".

In a post on Truth Social, the US President stated that Washington, in the not-so-"distant future", will take control of Iran's Kharg Island, which functions as the main terminal for almost all of its oil exports and other oil infrastructure, aiming to dominate Tehran's oil and gas markets. He drew a comparison with Venezuela, stating that US control of its oil resources has worked "brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America".

He also reiterated his claims that Iran's Navy, Air Force, radar, anti-aircraft, and most offensive capabilities are gone.

"The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT. At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America," the post read.