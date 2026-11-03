Trump Says US Will Halt $4B In Aid To Israel As Country Shifts To Buying Military Hardware Instead
Trump says Israel does not need the aid, and it's a lot of money for the US to spend.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Washington: President Donald Trump says the U.S. will stop providing $4 billion in aid each year to Israel in 2027 but will sell arms to its closest ally in the Middle East.
The Republican president told Fox News Channel during a phone call on Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had approached him about the idea and that they have been talking about it for a couple years.
Trump says Israel doesn't need the aid and it's a lot of money for the U.S. to spend. But Trump also says that U.S. aid to Israel has become a Democratic talking point for candidates such as Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.
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