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Trump Says US Will Halt $4B In Aid To Israel As Country Shifts To Buying Military Hardware Instead

Trump says Israel does not need the aid, and it's a lot of money for the US to spend.

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FILE - President Donald Trump (AP)
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : November 3, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Washington: President Donald Trump says the U.S. will stop providing $4 billion in aid each year to Israel in 2027 but will sell arms to its closest ally in the Middle East.

The Republican president told Fox News Channel during a phone call on Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had approached him about the idea and that they have been talking about it for a couple years.

Trump says Israel doesn't need the aid and it's a lot of money for the U.S. to spend. But Trump also says that U.S. aid to Israel has become a Democratic talking point for candidates such as Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

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TAGGED:

TRUMP
US AID TO ISRAEL
NETANYAHU
US MILITARY HARDWARE
US ISRAEL RELATIONS

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