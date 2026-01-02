ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says US Will 'Come To Their Rescue' If Iran Kills Protesters

People wave Iranian flags as one of them holds up a poster of the late commander of the Iran's Revolutionary Guard expeditionary Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone attack in 2020 in Iraq, during a ceremony commemorating his death anniversary at the Imam Khomeini grand mosque in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States is "locked and loaded" to respond if Iran kills protesters, after cost-of-living demonstrations in the country turned deadly. Protesters and security forces clashed in several Iranian cities on Thursday, with six reported killed in the first deaths since the unrest escalated. Shopkeepers in the capital Tehran, went on strike Sunday over high prices and economic stagnation, actions that have since spread to other parts of the country. Trump said on his Truth Social platform that "if Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue."