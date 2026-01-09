ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says US Oil Pledged $100 Bn For Venezuela Ahead Of White House Meeting

FILE - Protesters rally outside the White House Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Washington, after the U.S. captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife in a military operation. ( AP )

US President Donald Trump said Friday the world’s biggest oil companies pledged to invest $100 billion to revive Venezuela's oil sector as he prepared for a meeting with top industry executives.

US forces seized Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro in a sweeping military operation on January 3, with Trump making no secret that control of Venezuela's oil was at the heart of his actions.

"At least 100 Billion Dollars will be invested by BIG OIL, all of whom I will be meeting with today at The White House," Trump wrote on his social media platform ahead of the gathering, where he was expected to convince the oil heads to support his plans in Venezuela.

The Trump administration has repeatedly said that it is running Venezuela, with Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Wednesday asserting that Washington will control the country's oil industry "indefinitely."

Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez, who was Maduro's deputy, has said that her government remains in charge, with the state-run oil firm saying only that it was in negotiations with the United States on oil sales.

In his social media post, Trump said he cancelled a second wave of strikes on Venezuela due to what he called "cooperation" from the country.

He noted Venezuela began releasing political prisoners this week and said the countries are "working well together, especially as it pertains to rebuilding... their oil and gas infrastructure."

US outlet NBC News reported that the heads of Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips are expected at the White House meeting.

"It's just a meeting to discuss, obviously, the immense opportunity that is before these oil companies right now," Trump's spokesperson Leavitt told reporters Wednesday.

Chevron is the only US company that currently has a license to operate in Venezuela. Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips left the country in 2007, after refusing then-president Hugo Chavez's demand that they give up a majority stake in local operations to the government.

Suffering under sanctions

Sanctioned by Washington since 2019, Venezuela sits on about a fifth of the world's oil reserves and was once a major crude supplier to the United States.

But it produced only around one percent of the world's total crude output in 2024, according to OPEC, having been hampered by years of underinvestment, sanctions, and embargoes.

Trump sees the country's massive oil reserves as a windfall in his fight to further lower US domestic fuel prices, a major political issue.

But he could face an uphill task convincing the major US oil companies to invest in Venezuela due to uncertainty about governance post-Maduro, security and the massive