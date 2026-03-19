ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says US 'Knew Nothing' About Israeli Strike On Iran's Gas Field, Warns Tehran Of Retaliation If Qatar Is Attacked

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States had no prior knowledge of the Israeli strike on South Pars, the world's largest natural gas field in Iran, while warning of strong retaliation against Tehran if Qatar's energy infrastructure is attacked again.

While Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has openly threatened of "uncontrollable consequences that could engulf the entire world" after the attack, Trump, in a statement, said Israel had targeted a section of the South Pars Gas Field in Iran, adding that the US and Qatar were not involved and had no prior information about the strike.

"Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran. A relatively small section of the whole has been hit. The United States knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen," the US President said in a social media post.

He further alleged that Iran later attacked a portion of Qatar's LNG gas facility, calling it "unjustifiable". Assuring the Israel would not carry out any further attacks on this massive offshore natural gas field, Trump warned Tehran that any further attack on Qatar could trigger a strong response from the US, including potential large-scale action targeting the South Pars gas field.