ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says US Is Talking With An Iranian Leader As He Extends Deadline For Striking Power Plants

A woman waves an Iranian flag during a campaign in support of the government at the Enqelab-e-Eslami, or Islamic Revolution, square in downtown Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 22, 2026. ( AP )

Dubai: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said the U.S. was talking with a "respected" Iranian leader and claimed the Islamic Republic was eager for a deal to end the war. He also extended a deadline for Iran to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on its power plants, saying it has an additional five days.

Trump's turnaround, which held out the possibility of resolving the war now in its fourth week, served to drive down oil prices and jolt stocks. It offered a reprieve after the U.S. and Iran traded threats over the weekend with potentially catastrophic repercussions for civilians across the region.

Trump told reporters that Iran wants "to make a deal," and claimed U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner had held talks with an Iranian leader Sunday. He did not say who was representing Iran but said the U.S. has not talked to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

Trump said if a deal is reached, the U.S. would move to take Iran's enriched uranium, which is critical to its disputed nuclear program. Iran has adamantly refused such demands in the past, insisting it has the right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes.

Iranian state media cited Iranian officials as denying any such talks, and said Trump had backed down "following Iran's firm warning." Turkey and Egypt meanwhile said they had spoken to the warring parties, the first sign of coordinated mediation from the regional heavyweights.

The war has already seen several dramatic turning points — the killing of Iran's supreme leader, the bombing of a key Iranian gas field, and strikes targeting oil and gas facilities and other civilian infrastructure in Gulf Arab nations. The conflict has killed more than 2,000 people, shaken the global economy, sent oil prices surging, and endangered some of the world's busiest air corridors.

The latest threatened attacks could have cut electricity to millions of people in Iran and around the Gulf, and knocked out desalination plants that provide many desert nations with drinking water. There are also increasing concerns about the consequences of any strikes on nuclear facilities.

Trump issued a deadline and then extended it

Trump said over the weekend that the U.S. would "obliterate" Iran's power plants unless the country releases its stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of all traded oil passes, within 48 hours — a deadline that would have expired late Monday Washington time.

In extending the deadline by five days, Trump said the suspension was "subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions." In Tehran, the state-owned IRAN newspaper reported that Iran's Foreign Ministry denied there had been any talks.

"Remarks by the U.S. president are part of efforts to reduce energy prices and buy time to implement his military plans," the newspaper said.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he spoke by phone with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. Turkey has been an intermediary in past talks between Tehran and Washington.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry declined to comment Monday on whether the country had relayed messages between Iran and the U.S. On Sunday, however, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held telephone calls with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi as well as counterparts from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Egypt, and the European Union. Turkish officials also said he spoke with U.S. officials as part of efforts to end the war, without providing further details.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi meanwhile said Cairo has delivered "clear messages" to Iran focusing on de-escalating the conflict, according to his office. Egypt says it has intensified its efforts to de-escalate the war in the Middle East. Egypt's Foreign Ministry said it was making "constant efforts and communications" with all parties in recent days.

Iran threatened retaliation

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard had promised retaliation if Trump made good on his threat, saying Iran would hit power plants in all areas that supply electricity to American bases, "as well as the economic, industrial and energy infrastructures in which Americans have shares."

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Iran would consider vital infrastructure across the region to be legitimate targets, including desalination facilities critical for drinking water in Gulf nations.

Iran's semiofficial Fars news agency, which is close to the Revolutionary Guard, published a list of such facilities, including the United Arab Emirates' nuclear power plant. Over the weekend, Iran launched missiles targeting the city of Dimona in Israel, near a facility key to its long-suspected atomic weapons program. The Israeli facility wasn't damaged.

In the wake of Trump's turnaround, Fars and the Tasnim news agencies portrayed the American president as backing down.