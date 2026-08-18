ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says US Has No Planned Talks With Iran And Other News From The Middle East

Washington: President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the U.S. has no planned talks with Iran but insisted the Strait of Hormuz remains "open and operating," despite limited traffic and a reported strike on a ship exiting the waterway.

Trump wrote on social media that a U.S. blockade there remains "in full force and effect," and asserted that all water mines have been removed. The post comes after a 60-day negotiating period ended this week between the U.S. and Iran with no clear end to the war in sight.