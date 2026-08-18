Trump Says US Has No Planned Talks With Iran And Other News From The Middle East
Trump wrote on social media that the US blockade there remains in full force and effect and asserted that all water mines have been removed.
File photo of US President Donald Trump (AP)
Published : August 18, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Washington: President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the U.S. has no planned talks with Iran but insisted the Strait of Hormuz remains "open and operating," despite limited traffic and a reported strike on a ship exiting the waterway.
Trump wrote on social media that a U.S. blockade there remains "in full force and effect," and asserted that all water mines have been removed. The post comes after a 60-day negotiating period ended this week between the U.S. and Iran with no clear end to the war in sight.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE