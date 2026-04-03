ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says US Can Open Hormuz With 'A Little More Time'

Washington: President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States could "open" the Hormuz Strait and "take the oil" if it has more time.

"With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE. IT WOULD BE A 'GUSHER' FOR THE WORLD???" Trump posted.