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Trump Says US Can Open Hormuz With 'A Little More Time'

US President Trump stated on Truth Social that with a little more time, the USA can easily open the Hormuz Strait.

Trump Says US Can Open Hormuz With 'A Little More Time'
File photo of US President Donald Trump (IANS)
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By AFP

Published : April 3, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Washington: President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States could "open" the Hormuz Strait and "take the oil" if it has more time.

"With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE. IT WOULD BE A 'GUSHER' FOR THE WORLD???" Trump posted.

The message, on his Truth Social platform, did not explain how the United States could end Iranian control over the Hormuz waterway or what oil Trump was referring to.

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TAGGED:

WAR
IRAN
HORMUZ STRAIT
ISRAEL US WAR ON IRAN
DONALD TRUMP

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