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Trump Says US Agrees To More Iran Talks But Ceasefire 'Over'

US President Donald Trump. ( ANI )

By AFP 1 Min Read

Washington: President Donald Trump said Friday the United States has agreed to continue negotiations with Iran but reiterated that the ceasefire between the two countries is finished. "Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.