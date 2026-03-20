ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says Told Netanyahu Not To Attack Iran Gas Fields

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Thursday he had told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to strike any more Iranian gas fields, seeking to distance himself from an attack by a key ally that has shaken world energy markets.

Trump insisted on social media overnight that he "knew nothing" about Wednesday's strike by Israel on the South Pars gas field in Iran, which retaliated to the attack by hitting Qatari energy sites.

Asked in the Oval Office whether he had talked to Netanyahu about attacking Iranian gas fields, Trump replied: "I did. I told him, don't do that, and he won't do that.

"You know, we're independent. We get along great. It's coordinated, but on occasion, he'll do something, and if I don't like it...and so we're not doing that anymore."

Trump's comments come despite the fact that US sources said on Wednesday that Washington was aware of the attack, although it had not participated in it.

Trump has previously said the United States is holding off from launching attacks on Iran's energy facilities, as the nearly three-week-old war has already sent global oil prices spiking.