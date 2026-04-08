ETV Bharat / international

Golden Age Of Middle East: Trump Says 'There Will Be Lots Of Positive Action' After Ceasfire Deal

Demonstrators chant slogans as they hold Iranian flags and a poster of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei in a gathering after announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the war with the United States and Israel, at the Enqelab-e-Eslami, or Islamic Revolution, Square, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday ( AP )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States will help with traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz, hours after Washington and Tehran agreed to a truce.

"The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process," he added.

The US president's tone contrasted starkly with his threat last week to bomb Iran "back to the Stone Ages." "Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!!" Trump wrote on Wednesday.