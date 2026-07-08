ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says The U.S. Will Give License To Ukraine To Produce Patriot Defense Systems

Ankara: President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. will give a license to Ukraine to manufacture Patriot air defense systems to help counter Russian missile attacks, a huge coup for Ukraine which has badly needed the technology for the war now in its fifth year.

"We'll give them the right to make Patriots. We'll show them how to do it," Trump said as he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a NATO summit in Turkey. "I think they can produce them pretty quickly."

Patriots are expensive, in high demand and take a long time to produce. Zelenskyy has for years been asking for more of them, and more recently for a license so that Ukraine can manufacture its own.

The tone of Trump's meeting with the Ukrainian leader was a break from earlier encounters which ended in acrimony, and Trump praised Zelenskyy's willingness to reach a deal on ending the fighting in Ukraine.

He said the Ukrainian president has "done an amazing job" and "been very effective" in the war.

"We've actually developed a good relationship. It's hard to believe," Trump said, adding he believed a deal on ending the war was on the horizon and that the U.S. would "work on some kind of security package" to provide to Ukraine.

Trump takes aim at NATO partners

Trump wasn't as friendly with some his NATO partners, saying he was unhappy with the alliance for pushing back against his efforts to take control of Greenland and for not supporting his war in Iran.

NATO's European members plus Canada have scrambled to meet the increased defense spending targets Trump has demanded, as the U.S. draws down the number of troops it has in Europe and insists the continent take more responsibility for its own security.

But Trump reopened old wounds as he arrived at the meeting of 32 NATO leaders by insisting again that the United States should control Greenland, a semiautonomous Danish territory. He blasted some European countries for refusing to participate in the Iran campaign, singling out Spain as "a terrible partner in NATO" and renewing his threats to cut off trade.

Ahead of the summit, Trump said Greenland "is very important" for the U.S. but not for Denmark, declaring, "We need it for protection of the world, not just the United States."

But Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said her country is "ready to defend every inch of NATO including our own territory" in the event of an attack, and would rely on NATO allies to honor their commitment to defend each other.

Trump's criticisms have in the past drawn European countries closer together as they confront wars in Ukraine and Iran, a ballooning trade deficit with China, and threats from Russia.

The president's renewed interest in Greenland could put at risk the entire future of NATO, which was founded in 1949 to counter the threat to European security posed by the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte sought to tamp down the president's ire by giving him credit for recent increases in defense spending from NATO allies.

"Grab the win. It's there," Rutte told Trump on Wednesday.

NATO chief backs latest US strikes on Iran

Ahead of the summit, Rutte praised Trump for the series of U.S. strikes on Iran overnight, after Tehran struck three merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

"I think what you did last night was absolutely necessary," Rutte said to Trump. "It was a very strong response, and I'm with you on this."